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Bok centre Jesse Kriel to remain in Japan until his team wins title

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By sarugbymag

3 minute read

3 June 2026

04:46 pm

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Kriel's team, the Yokohama Canon Eagles, finished 10th in his first season as captain despite boasting one of the strongest squads.

Springbok veteran Jesse Kriel

Springbok veteran Jesse Kriel wants to remain with the Yokohama Canon Eagles until they win their league. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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A prominent, Japan-based Springbok says he won’t be following some of his fellow countrymen home just yet.

Bok centre Jesse Kriel has pledged to stay at the Yokohama Canon Eagles until he leads the club to League One glory. Teammate Faf de Klerk has left the club and has linked up with the Cheetahs, while the Stormers announced the return of the Suntory Sungoliath’s Cheslin Kolbe.

There’s also speculation that Kriel’s Bok midfield partner, Damian de Allende, is considering a move back to the Cape. The 34-year-old has been playing for the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights since 2022 after previously representing the Stormers between 2012 and 2019.

Bok eyes the ultimate prize

Kriel, who captained the Eagles this season, made the promise after a disappointing campaign that saw the star-studded side finish 10th despite boasting one of the strongest squads in the competition.

Kriel scored eight tries in 13 appearances and helped steer the team away from relegation trouble with a strong finish to the season, including three victories in their final four matches.

Now the 32-year-old has set his sights on a much bigger prize.

“As a member of the Eagles, I’m aiming for the League One title,” Kriel told the club website. “I’m confident that we’re building a team that can win in the end, and everyone has that mindset.”

Kriel is thriving in his leadership role

The double World Cup winner became the first foreign-born captain in the club’s history this season and believes it has made him a better leader.

“It was a new experience, different from anything I’d had before,” said Kriel. “I feel that I have grown as a leader and gained confidence. At the same time, I believe I still have a lot of room to grow as a captain.”

For now, Kriel’s focus shifts to the Springboks and the upcoming international season.

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But when he returns to Japan later this year, he will do so with one mission.

“I decided to continue playing for the Eagles and declared that I would win the championship with this team,” he said. “No matter what happens, I want to achieve that goal.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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Jesse Kriel Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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