The Bok boss isn't allowed in the stadium on Saturday, one of the conditions of his six-match ban.

Banned Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ hotel watchalong with fans is in the spotlight with rugby bosses who say they will consider legal action if any of the footage of the match in Dublin on Saturday is shown in his broadcast.

After being banned for six matches by World Rugby earlier this week because of his criticism of the match officials in last week’s Nations Championship Test against France in Paris, Erasmus said he would host a watchalong from his hotel in Dublin, where fans could join him.

The Boks face Ireland in a round six match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 6.40pm.

Erasmus is not allowed in the stadium on matchday and he’s also not allowed to be in direct or indirect contact with his management team or players.

According to several sources, Six Nations and Sanzaar rugby bosses, who are jointly running the new competition, are unhappy with the watchalong.

The Guardian said in a report that the Nations Championship organisers and broadcast partners are concerned about a potential breach of media rights.

The publication further states that the organisers of the Nations Championship have assigned specific staff to monitor Erasmus’ live stream.

By Friday morning, it appeared that over 70,000 rugby fans worldwide had signed up to Erasmus’ stream to watch the Test on Saturday, with over 50,000 in South Africa.

In a post on X, the Bok boss said, “The numbers are far bigger than I ever expected. I am doing everything I can to make sure the technology holds for all of you.”

He adds he is running the watchalong by himself and in his personal capacity.

From the post it appears that rugby fans from 89 countries have signed up to watch the Test with Erasmus.

A quick one before Saturday. 🇿🇦



I am running this watch-along myself, and the numbers are far bigger than I ever expected. Thank you. I am doing everything I can to make sure the technology holds for all of you.



If the numbers on the day get too big for everyone to join the… pic.twitter.com/LoiEnt0jK7 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 19, 2026

Earlier this week, after being banned, Erasmus invited fans to join him in watching Saturday’s Test.

On X he said: “Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch on my own.”

He invites fans to “join him” if he can get the tech sorted, he says, and adds: “This is personal, not official.”