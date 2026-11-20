Ireland could be in line for a Springbok backlash after everything that has gone on over the past week.

Ireland should be gearing themselves up for another “Boklash” when they take on the Springboks in a Nations Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening (kick-off 6:40pm).

Last year this time, the Boks went into the Irish Test on the back of wins over Italy and France, but having received two frustrating permanent red cards in both those matches, and produced a monstrous forward effort to overpower their hosts 24-13.

This time the Boks go into the Dublin Test having suffered a frustrating loss to France, while also feeling they were on the wrong end of some refereeing decisions. This was then followed by coach Rassie Erasmus being banned for six matches by World Rugby due to his comments about the match officials.

Add to that the fact Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has been cleared to play after being cited for a hip drop tackle last weekend in their match against Fiji, and the Boks will likely be in a similar mood to what they were last year when heading into the Ireland Test.

The difference, however, is that both teams will be looking to win at all costs to give themselves a chance of playing in the main game of the Nations Championship at Twickenham next weekend.

With the top teams on the south and north section logs taking each other on in the “final” to win the trophy, both the Boks and Ireland will be eyeing a bonus point win as both are currently in second place on the respective south and north logs.

What is needed

By the time the game kicks off the Boks will know what they need to do, as the All Blacks play England earlier in the day and a bonus point win for the New Zealanders will secure top spot for them, while anything less will open the door for the South Africans.

Ireland, however, need a bonus point win and then will hope that Argentina can do them a favour by beating table topping France later on that night.

The Bok forwards will be looking to lay a similar dominant platform to what they did last year, although powerhouse prop Wilco Louw admitted they are expecting a massive fight.

“They are a proper team, a really good rugby nation. If you look at the URC, their teams are dominant,” said Louw.

“They are a massive pack, they’ve got proper scrummagers, some boys who can carry the ball, and very explosive backs. It’s a new, fresh game. Hopefully we are on the dominant side [again].”

It is all set up to be a thrilling encounter with both teams eager to pick up a win to keep their main game hopes alive, and to take momentum into the Finals Weekend in London.