Rassie to risk Marx against Wales?

The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury since 10 September.

Malcolm Marx could return to action for the first time since September for the season opener against Wales. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite not playing for nine months, two-time Springbok world champion Malcolm Marx is reportedly set to return to action against Wales on 22 June.

The hulking hooker has been sidelined since injuring his knee during last year’s Rugby World Cup, but according to Sunday newspaper Rapport he is expected to start for the world champions in their season opener at Twickenham.

Road to to full fitness

Rassie Erasmus may use the Wales Test as the first step on the road to getting Marx match fit, as the 29-year-old last played on 10 September against Scotland.

With Siya Kolisi already unavailable, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth are the front-runners to lead the team.

However, it is understood that Mbonambi will step aside for Marx in the starting XV, ruling him out as a candidate to lead the Boks in the season-opener.

With 64 Tests since his debut in 2016, Marx is as experienced as Mbonambi (67 Tests) which is likely to be a vital factor in the absence of several overseas-based players due to World Rugby regulations.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.