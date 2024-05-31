OPINION: Last chance for Springbok hopefuls to impress?

Injuries and suspensions have resulted in a number of vacancies in the Springbok team.

A last chance to impress. That’s how several players will feel going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the regular season of the United Rugby Championship.

Some will still be in action next weekend in the quarter-finals, and perhaps even the weekend after that and maybe, if they’re lucky, in the final, too, but for many this weekend’s matches will bring an end to the 2024 international franchise season.

So, with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus set to name his first national squad of the season next weekend, this Saturday’s fixtures provide a number of players with a final chance to get right ticks behind their names.

Injured Bok stars

And you can be sure Erasmus will be watching, especially with the year’s first Springbok Test against Wales in London on June 22 falling outside the international Test window, meaning all the South African players who turn out for clubs in Europe are unavailable for that specific Test.

This means several players such as Siya Kolisi, Handre Pollard, RG Snyman, Trevor Nyakane, Cobus Reinach and Andre Esterhuizen, and others, cannot be picked for the Wales match.

Also, with Jasper Wiese banned for several matches, and injuries to the likes of Steven Kitshoff, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse and Lukhanyo Am ruling them out of action and complicating matters in terms of selection, there are gaps to fill in a Bok squad.

Youngsters looking to shine

Erasmus has cast his net wide with the men he’s selected to take part in alignment camps this season so there are sure to be a few new faces in the Bok set-up this season. And this means a good few men will want to make an impression this weekend.

Here we think of props like Gerhard Steenekamp and Neethling Fouche, young hookers Andre-Hugo Venter and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, locks Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje and Ruben van Heerden, loose forwards Cameron Hanekom, Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw, scrumhalves Morne van den Berg and Herschel Jantjies, flyhalves Sanele Nohamba, Siya Masuku and Jordan Hendrikse, and outside backs like Quan Horn and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

It’s a big weekend of rugby, not only for teams like the Bulls and Lions, who’re chasing specific targets in their final matches, but for several individuals as well.