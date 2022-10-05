Referees named to take charge of Boks’ November Tests

Sports Reporter

The match officials for the Springboks’ November Tests in Europe have been announced.

The referees for the Boks’ four Tests are Nika Amashukeli from Georgia (against Ireland in Dublin on 5 November), Wayne Barnes of England (against France in Marseille on 12 November), Mike Adamson of Scotland (against Italy in Genoa on 19 November) and Angus Gardner of Australia (against England in London on 26 November).

The Test in Marseilles will mark a special occasion for Barnes, who is back on the international circuit after getting a break during the Rugby Championship, as it will be his 101st as referee, a new record for match officials.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Welcome back Rassie, but as ‘CEO of the Boks’ please keep it classy

Karl Dickson of England will referee the SA ‘A’ midweek match against Munster in Cork on 10 November, and a week later, on 17 November, Adam Jones of Wales will carry the whistle in the clash against the Bristol Bears in Bristol.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Jaco Peyper has been appointed as referee for two Tests in the traditional November international window after he was also given a break during the recently-concluded Rugby Championship.

Peyper will be the man in the middle when France host Australia in Paris on 5 November, and again a week later when Ireland face Fiji in Dublin on 12 November, which will be his 61st Test as referee.

AJ Jacobs has been given assistant referee duties in four Tests over two weekends in Dubai, when Hong Kong, Kenya, USA and Portugal square off in the Final Qualification Tournament for Rugby World Cup 2023 over three match-days consisting of six clashes in total.

Marius Jonker and Marius van der Westhuizen have been appointed as Television Match Officials in five Tests next month.

NOW READ: Sharks hoping to copy Bulls in URC clash against Leinster