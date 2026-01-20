Junior Bok champions included in SA U20 training squad ahead of big year

The Junior Springboks are looking to defend the World U20 Rugby Championship title they won in Italy last year.

A number of the Junior Springboks’ world champion players have been named in the first SA U20 training squad of 2026 ahead of a big season in which they will be aiming to defend their global title in Georgia in June and July.

Last year the Junior Boks powered to a brilliant World Rugby U20 Championship title in Italy, clinching a superb 23-15 win over fierce rivals the Junior All Blacks in the final.

Although they have lost a large number of players from that group, as they have been aged out this year, they have also retained a fair few who will likely be the core of the team heading into the 2026 tournament.

Last year’s inspirational Junior Bok captain Riley Norton, as well as fellow Junior World Championship winners Oliver Reid, Rambo Kubheka, Siphosethu Mnebelele and Alzeadon Felix will bring plenty of experience into the current group that features a large number of SA U18 players.

Other championship winners will also still be in line for selection later in the season, but are currently unavailable for various reasons.

Star flyhalf Vusi Moyo is busy with rehabilitation following a minor hip operation to ensure he is ready for the forthcoming international season.

Outside back Cheswill Jooste has made a splash at the Bulls and will continue his duties in the United Rugby Championship, while utility back Luan Giliomee is currently part of the Springbok Sevens programme.

Training squad

In total, 42 players have been picked for the Junior Bok training squad, including 13 players who toured France and Ireland towards the end of last year with the SA U19 team, and they will assemble in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has underlined the importance of mental freshness and a strong technical foundation for the players and explained that a significant focus of the selection process was managing the workload of the younger contingent.

He added that several players were not selected for the European tour last November to allow them to recover from a taxing year that included grade 12 exams, their school programmes, the U18 Craven Week and the U18 International Series.

“Bringing them (new players) in fresh is a big positive for us. They are training hard with the unions and we’re expecting them to do really well,” said Foote.

“I believe it isn’t a lack of talent for us, it’s about making sure we get the foundation of the culture and the environment right for these young men to excel.”

High intensity

Foote said the upcoming camp would serve as a high-intensity training and technical preparation block, with a focus to sharpen the traditional Junior Bok DNA elements, which included set-piece dominance, kicking game, solid defence and attacking flair.

“We go pretty hard at our DNA and we want to make sure we put a good set-piece platform together. The focus is also on game management, understanding which parts of the field we want to play, and maintaining a high tempo.”

The squad will undertake a short tour of three matches to Georgia, leaving on 15 February and returning on 28 February, which will be great preparation for the U20 World Championships being held in the country later in the year.

In preparation for the tour, the camp schedule includes training matches against Varsity Cup sides UCT and Maties.

“These sessions are vital preparation for a challenging tour to Georgia, where the squad will face extreme conditions, including training and playing in temperatures below freezing,” said Foote.

“The Georgian tour will test us with regards to the conditions and the culture, but it’s a great opportunity to focus on what we can control.

“We want to focus on our team combinations, understanding our culture, and creating those moments together that you can reflect on when hard times come.”

Junior Bok squad for Stellenbosch training camp

Forwards

Props: Oliver Reid, Danie Kruger (both Western Province), Phiwayinkosi Kubheka, Kai Pratt (both Sharks), Sibabalwe Booi, Ruan Smuts, JG Badenhorst (all Cheetahs)

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions)

Locks: Heinrich Theron, JP Lombaard (both Bulls), JD Hattingh, James Schnetler (both Lions), Riley Norton, AJ Meyer (both Western Province)

Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake, Franko Rossouw (both Bulls), Luke Canon, Risima Khosa, Vuyo Gwiji (all Lions), Mumbere Vyambwera (Sharks), Alutha Wesi, Gert Kemp, Reuben Kruger (all Western Province)

Backs

Scrumhalves: Matthew Fick, Hendré Schoeman (both Bulls), Denilo Jordaan (Durban Varsity College)

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed (Western Province), Alzeadon Felix (Lions)

Centres: Pieter van der Merwe, Christian Vorster (both Bulls), Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst, Markus Muller (both Western Province)

Outside backs: Dylan Miller, Jordan Steenkamp (both Western Province), Lindsey Jansen, Reinhardt Viljoen (both Lions), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Zekhethelo Siyaya (both Sharks), Aidan Bester (Saldanha RFC)