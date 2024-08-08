Reinach backs Sacha’s ‘X-factor’ in Boks’ Test against Wallabies

The two men will play next to each other as the SA team's half back pairing for the first time.

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is looking forward to playing alongside rising flyhalf talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for the first time and believes the No 10’s ‘X-factor’ will be key in their Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday (6.45am SA time).

The 34-year-old Reinach will have an important job to keep the 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu grounded, while allowing him the freedom to express himself in the match.

It could also be a tricky encounter, especially with the Wallabies a bit of an unknown factor under new coach Joe Schmidt, and the Boks will need to be at the top of their game if they want to emerge with a win.

“I haven’t really played alongside him (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) yet, but he’s shown that he’s got a good rugby head, and that he’s a hugely talented player with that X-factor, so we want to see him go out there and enjoy the occasion,” said Reinach.

“He has the backing of the entire team, and we’ll stand together under pressure, so he just needs to go out there and be himself.”

The Boks have a poor record against the Wallabies in Australia, despite having been heavy favourites in recent times, and Reinach admits that their failings could have been down to them looking past their rivals instead of focusing on them fully.

Looking past

“Sometimes in the past, or a few years ago, we would look past Australia because we’d have New Zealand after them. We didn’t prepare as well, because we knew that there were more games to come, tougher games (against New Zealand),” explained Reinach.

“But we are not doing that anymore. We are only focused on what’s coming this weekend, and we don’t care about next weekend or anything after that.

“We are just focused on the here and now, and what we need to do to get the win. We want to put a performance out there that is worthy of our people.”

Despite the Wallabies‘ recent struggles, which culminated in them being dumped out of last year’s World Cup before the quarterfinals, Reinach believes they are still a dangerous team under a new coach and currently are on a decent run.

“They have a new coach and new players, so there’s no doubt they’ll be desperate, especially since they are going in search of their fifth win in a row, so we need to go out there and execute our game plan as effectively as possible,” said Reinach.

“There was a time when we also dropped down the world rankings and didn’t play good rugby, but that just made us more desperate as a team, and Australia is now in a similar situation. So, it’s vital that we stick to our structures and pitch up mentally and physically.”