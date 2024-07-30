‘No excuses for Boks,’ says Rassie as world champs head to Australia

Springboks have battled to win in Australia in recent years, but the coach is hoping an early arrival will help them get the right result.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus during a press conference ahead of the squad leaving for Australia on Wednesday for the start of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks will be better prepared than they have been in previous years when they take on Australia in their opening two games of the Rugby Championship Down Under next month.

The Boks have had a poor record against the Wallabies in Australia in recent times, and broke an eight-year losing streak in the country in their second game against them during the 2022 Rugby Championship, coming out on top 24-8 in Sydney.

Before that their last win in Australia was way back in 2013, with them then going on to lose seven and draw one of their next eight games in the country.

It is a record that the Boks are not pleased with and with them having been favourites on many of those occasions, they will be eager to put things right.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that they have not been at their best on tours in Australia, but that they would not be making any excuses this time around.

No excuses

“We are certainly well aware (of our record in Australia). Every year there’s an excuse, whether it’s maybe the first time playing at a venue like Melbourne or whatever,” said Erasmus at a Bok press conference on Tuesday.

“We are a team that shouldn’t have excuses. What is a bit different is that in the past we would be in Super Rugby and play week-in, week-out against them. It almost feels like the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour has swapped around now.

“It’s becoming a bit more difficult because some of the players are new to us. Joe Schmidt (the Australia coach) certainly isn’t new to us. We know they will be well-organised.”

Arriving early in Australia

Erasmus went on to explain that the Boks were trying something new this season and would be arriving Down Under well ahead of the first match on August 10, with them flying out of South Africa on Wednesday morning, so they will be settled and ready late next week.

“We are trying a bit of a new approach. We are flying tomorrow (Wednesday), we trained yesterday (Monday) and will train today (Tuesday). Now we will get there on Thursday and have sessions on Friday and Saturday. Then we will try to get into a normal training week,” said Erasmus.

“Last time when we flew out, we flew on a Sunday and the flight was cancelled, not that it’s an excuse, but we are trying to negate those things. We just want a normal Test week when we get to Australia. They are a proper team with a new coach and will have lots of energy.”