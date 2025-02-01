Better scrum performances will fire up Bok props — Steven Kitshoff

Kitshoff believes that international and franchise teams are getting better at scrumming, and that will help improve the performance of props in SA.

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff prepares to scrum down against Romania during the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Injured Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff believes that the better scrum performances being seen by franchise teams, as well as on the international stage, will inspire the Boks to the next level.

Kitshoff is currently recovering from career saving neck fusion surgery, and although a recent visit to his physician revealed his recovery was on track, he still isn’t sure whether he will be able to return to the rugby field again.

The 32-year-old was attending a Castle Lager event at Kitchener’s Carvery in Braamfontein, earlier in January, when he was asked about the recent struggles of the South African teams’ packs in the Champions Cup competition.

Ox and Frans

He was specifically asked about games where SA’s two best props, Ox Nche of the Sharks, and Frans Malherbe of the Stormers, were dominated, and whether it was a once off occurrence or if other teams were starting to work out how the Bok players scrum.

Despite admitting that the other franchises were starting to catch up to the way of the South Africans on the scrumming front, Kitshoff also thought that the referee interpretations were not always up to standard.

“I was feeling for Frans. There were a couple of calls against Sale (Sharks) that I thought should have gone the other way. Similar to what Ox went through,” explained Kitshoff.

“But I think the European sides are learning a lot from the Boks. If you look at the entire pack of forwards from the Springboks over the last year of rugby they were pretty dominant every weekend and played a great game.

“I think other teams are picking up on how important a scrum for a rugby game is. Either milking penalties or getting front foot ball, or putting your defensive structures in place. If you scrum is struggling, you tend to struggle to get on the front foot.

“So teams are adapting and I think putting a lot more focus in when it comes to scrum time.”

Greater heights

Kitshoff was excited at the prospect of stronger scrum performances from franchise and international teams, admitting that it would help push players, particularly in SA to greater heights, and give the Bok scrum coaches some extra work to do.

“It becomes a bit of a cliché when you just drill everyone every weekend. But as soon as there is a challenge there is something to focus on and look forward to,” said Kitshoff.

“In big games and derby games they always talk about the set piece battle and the scrum is such a crucial part of that.

“When you play a team that is not well known for their scrums and all of a sudden they bring a good scrumming performance it wakes you up and makes you rethink your own strategy and preparation.

“So it is great for SA rugby if other teams start scrumming better, and Daan (Human, Bok scrum coach) has a lot of work ahead of him especially with the internationally season coming up soon.”