Richie McCaw snubs Boks in interview about Rugby World Cup contenders

By sarugbymag

In naming his favourites to win the 2023 World Cup, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw made little mention of the defending champions Springboks’ chances.

McCaw spoke to World Rugby’s official website as the World Cup on Wednesday marked 100 days until France 2023 kicks off.

When asked for his favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup later this year, the two-time World Cup-winning captain made a mention of nearly every contender, except for the Springboks, who go into the tournament as defending champions.

‘Interesting lead-up’

“When you look at the top 10 in the rankings, results have shown that the teams ranked seven, eight and nine have got the ability to knock over one of the big guys, once. But to go on and win it, you need to do that three weeks in a row and I am not sure some of those teams have got the ability to do that,” McCaw said.

“The good thing is those teams all could get into a quarter-final and cause some real carnage. And if you do get a couple of results like that it might open the door for someone else to have a bit of a run and get more belief that they can actually do it. I think that’s what’s made the lead-up to this tournament so interesting.

“Putting aside my allegiances for wanting the All Blacks to do well, I think it is pretty wide open as to who might win,” he added.

New Zealand need improvement

“You are not too sure what might happen. So there is that side of it and, I guess from a New Zealand point of view, in the past you have sort of always knew that if they can put it together they can go and get the job done, whereas after the last year you sort of go, ‘jeepers, there is going to have to be some improvements to put the team in the right spot’.

“I guess from a northern hemisphere point of view, Ireland have set the pace in the Six Nations and the French aren’t that far behind, so it makes it pretty intriguing.

“There is no doubt that people consider the French and the Irish have got a pretty good chance of winning.

“But just to put aside the rankings, I got to see the Irish in New Zealand last year for three Tests and there is quite a strong resolve about them, of knowing they are on a mission.

“The way they put together that series win was pretty impressive and they have backed it up again just recently so it is going to make it interesting.”

For the full Richie McCaw interview with World Rugby click here.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.