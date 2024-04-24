Local Soccer

24 Apr 2024

01:21 pm

Springbok star picks Kaizer Chiefs as his number one PSL team

'If I had to pick one (team to support) I would go with Kaizer Chiefs,' he said.

Eben Etzebeth - Springboks

Springbok Eben Etzebeth has said he supports Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gallo Images

Springbok World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth has said that he would choose beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs as his team to support in the DStv Premiership.

In an interview with Radio 2000, Etzebeth admitted that he also didn’t watch much local football, which may explain some of his reasoning for selecting Cavin Johnson’s side, who are languishing in tenth place in the table, and are heading for a ninth consecutive season without any Premier Soccer League silverware.

“I grew up close to Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs), they are probably my most local team,” Etzebeth said in an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Game On.

“I don ‘t watch a lot of PSL but probably if I had to pick one (team to support) I would go with Kaizer Chiefs.”

Mad for the Gunners

Etzebeth seems to be having more luck with his choice of English Premier League team.

“I am and have been an Arsenal fan for many years,” he said of the side currently sitting top of the English Premier League.

Etzebeth was speaking before Arsenal played Chelsea on Tuesday evening and was proved right in his confident prediction they would win in some style, as the Gunners thumped the Blues 5-0.

