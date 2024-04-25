Viva la France! Siya Kolisi is living the Parisian dream with his family [VIDEOS, PICS]

Take a look at former Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his family life in France: From sightseeing bliss to homework battles!

Siya and Rachel Kolisi strike a pose with their children and the former Springbok’s siblings at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Picture via Instagram/ @siyakolisi

Rugby star Siya Kolisi and his family relocated to Paris in August 2023 after the former Springbok captain signed with French union club Racing 92.

According to SA RugbyMag, Siya was released early from his contract with the Sharks to allow him to make the move to the French Top 14 team where he has been signed until 2026.

He reportedly now earns £850 000 (about R20 million) annually and − along with Springboks Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard − Siya ranks among rugby’s top 10 highest paid players.

Siya Kolisi’s ‘Big Move’

Packing up one’s life and moving to a whole new continent with a family in tow, is definitely not for sissies. Neither is training in the icy snow…

Siya’s new groove: The former Springbok player Siya Kolisi had to get used to training in cold, snowy weather… Picture via Instagram/ @siyakolisi

The Kolisis have moved from Cape Town to Durban and all the way across the waters to France to settle in Paris aka “City of Love” for the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain. Respect.

Life in France for Siya and ‘Team Family’

Siya’s proud wife, Rachel, has been documenting the family’s relocation on social media: From dealing with the language barrier to teaching her Bok hubby to navigate the city’s busy streets like a taxi driver…

French Connection: Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture via Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

Picturevia Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi’s ‘France vs SA list’

In an interview on the French Consulate General’s website, Rachel confessed that she loves baguettes and listed five differences she has experienced so far between France and South Africa. Take a look…

The driving. They drive on the right side of the road and the roads can be quite narrow.

People love to hoot here in Paris too. Basically all of the drivers here remind me of taxi

drivers in South Africa. The food. Everything is just less sweet. Quality/environmental grading on how the items you buy − from cars to food. You can see the impact it has on the environment, which is great because you can make informed decisions about your purchases. Kettles… They almost need to be descaled with vinegar! Our perks: In South Africa, we have petrol attendants, grocery bag packers, domestic help at home… I have explained to several new friends here that it’s not because of laziness, but that we have a huge poverty problem in SA, as well as an unemployment crisis, so it’s a necessity for our country to create jobs wherever possible.

Siya and Rachel’s French photo album

The Kolisis’ adventures include exploring the scenic attractions of Paris, as well as heading to Marseille, Toulon and hitting the French Alps for some snowboarding and skiing.

Siya and Rachel took their children − Nicholas and Keziah (six) − to Disneyland in Paris for their son’s ninth birthday.

Rachel and Siya celebrated their son, Nicholas’s birthday in September in Disneyland, Paris. Picture via Instagram @rachelkolisi

The couple also formally adopted Siya’s two half-siblings − Liyema and Liphelo − who visit the family in Paris on a regular basis for their adventures.

The Kolisis pay the Eiffel Tower in Paris a visit. Picture via Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

Rachel’s Instagram journey also includes snapshots of Siya and his family spending some quality time at their new home in Paris.

Siya Kolisi kicks back at his home in Paris with Rachel and his children Nicholas and Keziah. Picture via Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

The family cook up a storm in the kitchen. Picture via Instagram/ @siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi enjoys a hearty family meal with Rachel and the kids at the Paris home. Picture via Instagram/ @siyakolisi

In the latest “Family in France” video posted to Rachel’s Instagram, the Kolisis get creative with the card game Uno in their spacious lounge.

WATCH: Oh no…It’s Uno!

Siya and Keziah hit the books

Siya and Keziah face off during a homework session. Picture via Instagram @siyakolisi

Last Thursday, Siya took to Instagram to share some photos of himself and the children out and about while Rachel was in Cape Town to attend to matters pertaining to the couple’s Kolisi Foundation.

Despite the loose forward calling on Rachel to come back “anytime soon”, the trio appears to be having a real blast − rubbing shoulders with professional Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas at a tennis match, tucking into lunch and shopping up a storm.

Siya also posted a sweet video of the doting dad doing little Keziah’s hair.

Siya and family all ‘spiffy’ at Savoy

The Kolisi family paid a visit to London last month for a fundraiser in benefit of the Kolisi Foundation.

Rachel and their children stayed in the luxurious five-star heaven of the Savoy Hotel during their time in the bustling city.

The Kolisis in London. Photo via Instagram @siyakolisi

