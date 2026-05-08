Ruan Venter shifts to flank for Lions’ big URC clash with Leinster

One log point this weekend will secure the Lions a place in the URC quarter-finals.

Springbok hopeful Ruan Venter has been shifted to the loose-trio for the Lions’ crucial round 17 United Rugby Championship match against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday (6.30pm).

Venter, who has one Springbok cap, has been in superb form of late and there has been talk of him returning to the Bok fold this season, especially because of his versatility which can see him play at lock and loose forward.

And with a number of Bok locks injured, among them Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, Venter will be keen to continue his good form in a key away match this weekend.

Playoffs place on the line

A win for the Lions will guarantee them a place in the URC quarter-finals for the first time, with one regular season game to spare, next weekend against Munster.

The Lions are currently third on the points table, but so tightly congested is the log that should Ivan van Rooyen’s team not pick up any log points from their two remaining fixtures and other results go against them they could finish in ninth place and out of the playoff mix.

Besides Venter shifting to flank, because Etienne Oosthuizen is again fit and able to take up his place in the second row, where he replaces Darrien Landsberg, there are not too many changes to the Lions team that has been in superb form of late.

In fact, the only other change to the team that featured against Connacht sees the wings swap sides, with Erich Cronje moving to the right and Angelo Davids to the left.

Kriel to hit 50

Speaking to the media earlier this week, assistant coach in charge of defence, former Springbok Jaque Fourie, said the team’s recent successful home run has lifted the hopes of a good showing in Dublin this weekend.

“For us now, I think we’ve had four or five big results at home, that has built a lot of confidence,” Fourie explained. “But that’s what you need when you come to Leinster to play them.

“We’ve found our identity. We know how we want to play. We know what we need to do on Saturday to win and to beat them.”

Saturday’s match will also see Lions centre Richard Kriel reach his 50th international match for the side.

Lions: Quan Horn, Erich Cronje, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, Siba Mahashe, Reinhard Nothnagel, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Franco Marais, Eddie Davids, Sebastian Lombard, Darrien Landsberg, Batho Hlekani, JC Pretorius, Nico Steyn, Kelly Mpeku