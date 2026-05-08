Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ruan Venter shifts to flank for Lions’ big URC clash with Leinster

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

8 May 2026

09:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

One log point this weekend will secure the Lions a place in the URC quarter-finals.

Ruan Venter

Ruan Venter of the Lions. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Springbok hopeful Ruan Venter has been shifted to the loose-trio for the Lions’ crucial round 17 United Rugby Championship match against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday (6.30pm).

Venter, who has one Springbok cap, has been in superb form of late and there has been talk of him returning to the Bok fold this season, especially because of his versatility which can see him play at lock and loose forward.

And with a number of Bok locks injured, among them Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, Venter will be keen to continue his good form in a key away match this weekend.

Playoffs place on the line

A win for the Lions will guarantee them a place in the URC quarter-finals for the first time, with one regular season game to spare, next weekend against Munster.

The Lions are currently third on the points table, but so tightly congested is the log that should Ivan van Rooyen’s team not pick up any log points from their two remaining fixtures and other results go against them they could finish in ninth place and out of the playoff mix.

Besides Venter shifting to flank, because Etienne Oosthuizen is again fit and able to take up his place in the second row, where he replaces Darrien Landsberg, there are not too many changes to the Lions team that has been in superb form of late.

In fact, the only other change to the team that featured against Connacht sees the wings swap sides, with Erich Cronje moving to the right and Angelo Davids to the left.

Kriel to hit 50

Speaking to the media earlier this week, assistant coach in charge of defence, former Springbok Jaque Fourie, said the team’s recent successful home run has lifted the hopes of a good showing in Dublin this weekend.

“For us now, I think we’ve had four or five big results at home, that has built a lot of confidence,” Fourie explained. “But that’s what you need when you come to Leinster to play them.

“We’ve found our identity. We know how we want to play. We know what we need to do on Saturday to win and to beat them.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Saturday’s match will also see Lions centre Richard Kriel reach his 50th international match for the side.

Lions: Quan Horn, Erich Cronje, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, Siba Mahashe, Reinhard Nothnagel, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Franco Marais, Eddie Davids, Sebastian Lombard, Darrien Landsberg, Batho Hlekani, JC Pretorius, Nico Steyn, Kelly Mpeku

    Support Local Journalism

    Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

    Google
    Add as Preferred Source on Google
    Google News
    Follow on Google News

    Read more on these topics

    Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

    EDITOR'S CHOICE

    Crime Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice
    Politics MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims
    News Foreign advisories against South Africa ‘do not change the price of bread’
    Politics Did MK party snub Bongani Baloyi’s mayoral ambitions in Joburg?
    News Fadiel Adams will have to wait for bail

    Download our app

    App Store badge Google Play Store badge

    Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

    Support Local Journalism

    Google
    Add as Preferred Source on Google
    Google News
    Follow on Google News