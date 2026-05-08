Willie le Roux to play at flyhalf against Zebre

The Bulls have shaken up their matchday 23 for Zebre Parma, with Johan Ackermann testing new combinations before the URC play-offs.

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux will play flyhalf for the first time since March last year, when the Bulls face Zebre Parma in their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm).

This change is one of many made by coach Johan Ackermann as he looks to test new combinations and players in different positions ahead of the URC play-offs.

The Bulls are set to qualify for the quarter-finals once again, being seventh on the log and in touch of four teams above them while having much easier fixtures than those sides.

Bulls overhaul the front row

Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard moves to the bench, while Kurt-Lee Arendse returns from injury to play fullback. Cheswill Jooste starts on the wing while Canan Moodie also returns from injury to play outside centre.

The front row sees a complete overhaul from the victory over Scarlets. Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden move from the bench into the starting XV at loosehead and hooker respectively, joined by the powerful Wilco Louw at tighthead.

Beyond the front-row changes, JF van Heerden earns a start in the second row, replacing Ruan Nortje, while Ruan Vermaak moves into the starting lock position.



Captain Marcell Coetzee remains a fixture but shifts to the blindside, making room for Jeandré Rudolph to start at openside. Cameron Hanekom retains his spot at No 8.



A fresh pairing of Paul de Wet and Le Roux will direct play, with the previous starting duo of Embrose Papier and Pollard providing experience from the bench.

Papier is poised to play his 170th match, surpassing Joost van der Westhuizen as the most capped scrumhalf of all time for the Bulls.

Bulls starting XV

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheswill Jooste, Canon Moodie, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Willie le Roux, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Jeandre Rudolph, Marcell Coetzee, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Marco van Staden, Jan Hendrik Wessels.

Replacements

Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Mpilo Gumede, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Stedman Gans.

Unavailable

David Kriel, Ruan Nortjé, Akker van der Merwe, Nizaam Carr, Sebastian de Klerk, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Elrigh Louw.