Ruan Vermaak: Bulls know the ‘job is not done’

Vermaak says they will back themselves in lineouts against the visitors.

The Bulls’ lock paring of Ruan Nortje and Ruan Vermaak will be key in the final of the United Rugby Championship against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Lock Ruan Vermaak has assured that there haven’t been any concerns of complacency creeping in at the Bulls ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final, as everyone knows the job is not done.

The Bulls put on an incredible performance in their 25-20 win over Leinster in their semi-final. Following a win of that nature, teams can fall into a trap of relaxing, as it had elements of a final.

However, heading into Saturday’s URC final against Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld, the Bulls are not resting on their laurels. They want to finish the job by winning their maiden URC title.

“The job is not done. I think we realised that as soon as we came in on Monday,” Vermaak said.

“Last week was massive for us as a team and a union but the job is not done – everyone realises that. We have shifted our focus for Saturday, and I think everyone is on the same page for that.”

Well-rounded opponents

The last time the Bulls took on the Warriors in the regular season, they came out on top. But with Franco Smith’s Warriors beating two former winners of the URC, the Stormers and Munster, on their way to the final, Vermaak knows they are in for a battle.

“If you look at how they played against Munster and the Stormers, they want to outmuscle the team they play against. That’s one factor we are going have to make sure we are up for,” he said.

“They are a good running side as well, they have good backs, and we have to be sharp this weekend to make sure they don’t catch us sleeping.

“We are expecting a well-rounded team on Saturday, we’ll definitely be prepared for what they throw at us.”

‘Up for the challenge’

The Warriors are known for having a good lineout with a potent driving maul, but Vermaak said they will back themselves when it comes to lineouts.

“We back ourselves in that area; we have a strong scrum and a strong lineout option as well,” he said.

“Glasgow is number one in the competition with the mauling stats and their lineouts, so we know we are going to work hard.

“They have a pack full of Scottish internationals, so we have to make sure we are physically and mentally up for the challenge.”