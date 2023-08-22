Rugby World Cup to feature review bunker and shot clock

It was under the bunker procedure that England captain Owen Farrell was sent off against Wales earlier this month.

England captain Owen Farrell was initially given a red card under the bunker procedure against Wales earlier this month, but it was later controversially downgraded to a yellow card. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The review bunker and shot clock for goal-kicks will feature at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France, World Rugby announced Monday.

Both systems, designed to speed up the flow of the game, have been recently trialled in several other competitions, including the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship and the ongoing World Cup warm-up matches in Europe.

World Rugby said they would now feature across all 48 matches in France, operating out of the International Broadcast Centre in Paris.

Review bunker

The bunker’s function is to aid a referee, whom officials insist will remain “the lead decision-maker, uncertain over whether an act of foul play is so serious a player should be sent off.

If the officiating team is unable to determine whether an incident warrants a red card, but is worthy of at least a yellow, the referee will signal for a review and the player will leave the field for 10 minutes, as if he had been sin-binned.

The bunker official will then have up to eight minutes to review the incident using all footage produced by the independent host broadcaster (World Rugby) and various other technological aids, before deciding whether to uphold the yellow card or rule a player should see red and so remain off the field without being replaced.

All decisions will be communicated via the big screen in stadia and via broadcast graphics.

Farrell controversy

It was under the bunker procedure that England captain Owen Farrell was sent off against Wales in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham earlier this month.

Farrell, initially sin-binned, was given a red card on review for a high shoulder-led challenge on Taine Basham during England’s 19-17 win.

But there was uproar across the sport worldwide when a subsequent disciplinary panel downgraded the red card to yellow.

ALSO READ: Another twist, as World Rugby appeals against overturned Farrell red card

The panel said the bunker had not had the benefit of hearing from Farrell or his lawyer, leaving many to question how the new system could continue to operate effectively if his case set a precedent.

World Rugby has since appealed against the panel’s verdict and a new hearing will take place Tuesday.

The shot clock shows players the 90 seconds, already set in rugby’s rulebook, they have to take a conversion and 60 seconds to kick a penalty with the time counting down on screen.