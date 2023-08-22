Boks looking to build momentum against All Blacks, says Arendse

Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse says Friday’s warm-up match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London will be important to build momentum ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.

In two weeks, Jacques Nienaber’s charges will kick-start their campaign to defend their title when they take on Scotland in Marseille.

The Boks have moved swiftly through the gears in preparation for the match as it sets the tone for how they progress in the tournament. The clash with the All Blacks means they have entered the last phase of the process and dictates the confidence they will have going into the World Cup.

“Building momentum before the World Cup is really important for us,” Arendse said.

New combination

The Springboks have made eight changes and one positional switch in their starting line-up for the game against the All Blacks. Arendse will form part of a new look back three with Makazole Mapimpi and Damian Willemse.

With the Bok management spreading the load of matches among the squad, players have had to seize opportunities when handed to them. Arendse has shown up in the two matches he’s played this term.

Although he would have loved to play in all the games, he understands the coach’s plans to spread the minutes.

“Being part of this group gives me butterflies every day. It’s special,” said the 27-year-old.

“It would be lovely to play all the games, but the coaches have a plan. I’m telling myself just to be always ready for when I get an opportunity. I’m looking forward to this one.”

Looking back

In preparation for the upcoming match, the Boks will use their last encounter against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship for analysis. In the Test match in Auckland, the Boks were error-prone and went on to lose the game. They will hope to rectify their mistakes come Friday.

“We are going to go back and look at the New Zealand game, and see what we did wrong and just try to rectify that,” Arendse said.

“The squad that has been picked, our goal is to now get closer and execute the plan set out for us during the week.”

