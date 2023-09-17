Rugby

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Romania — LIVE

The Boks will be led by hooker Bongi Mbonambi in their second match in Pool B in Bordeaux at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Springbok team v Romania

The Springbok team to face Romania in Bordeaux. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks take on Romania in their second Pool B Rugby World Cup game in France on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Boks go into the game on the back of a first round win against Scotland, while Romania were well beaten by Ireland. This match takes place in Bordeaux.

There are several changes to the Bok team from their first outing, among them Bongi Mbonambi, who’ll lead the side at hooker, Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie who’ll be playing in the second row and Duane Vermeulen forming a back-row which also includes Kwagga Smith and Marco van Staden.

At the back, Damian Willemse is at 10, with Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie at 13. In all, there are four scrumhalves in the Boks’ matchday squad.

LIVE — Springboks v Romania

Updates of the live action will appear below. To see the latest posts please click the refresh button.

The biggest news about the Boks this last week was Malcolm Marx being ruled out of the World Cup following his suffering a knee injury in training.

The Boks are expected to name a replacement after the match in Bordeaux, but it is likely to be flyhalf Handre Pollard, who missed out on initial selection because of injury but is now again fit.

TEAMS

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach, Duane Vermuelen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel

Romania: Marius Simionescu; Tevita Manumua, Jason Tomane, Taylor Gontineac, Nicholas Onutu; Hinckley Vaovasa, Gabriel Rupanu; Cristian Chirica (capt), Vlad Neculau, Andre Gorin; Marius Iftimiciuc, Adrian Motoc; Alexandru Gordas, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Iulian Hartig. Bench: Robert Irimescu, Alexandru Savin, Thomas Cretu, Stefan Iancu, Damian Stratila, Cristi Bovoc, Alin Conache, Gabriel Pop

