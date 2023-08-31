RWC 2023: If Boks get past quarters, they’ll go all the way — Beast

Jacques Nienaber's team are likely to face New Zealand or France in the last-eight at the 2023 World Cup.

Former Bok prop Beast Mtawarira is confident the Boks can go all the way in France. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Iconic SA loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira is confident the Springboks can defend the Webb Ellis Cup in France and claim an unprecedented fourth World Cup title.

Defending champions, the Boks, completed their World Cup preparations last week with a record 35-7 win against New Zealand at a sold-out Twickenham.

It was also an ideal way for Jacques Nienaber’s charges to serve notice of their intentions ahead of a title defence they start against Scotland in Marseille on 8 September.

Affectionately known as ‘Beast’, the 117-Test Mtawarira featured at three World Cups for South Africa and fittingly, his final appearance came in the 2019 World Cup final, when he demolished England’s Dan Cole to help the Boks lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan.

In a wide-ranging interview with BokSquad, the former front-row behemoth touched on the Boks’ chances at the 2023 World Cup while discussing his legendary 117-Test career.

‘Peak at the right time’

“Playing in a World Cup is unlike any other tournament, and every country really puts so much effort into ensuring they peak at the right time every four years,” he said.

“Some teams seem to thrive on the pressure of a World Cup, and others don’t, but I think the history of the Springboks at these tournaments speaks for itself.

“South Africans love being backed into a corner, and to be the wounded animal that can lash out and fight back to show our true character.

“I think this Springbok team will go to France with a point to prove, and although there are some unfortunate injuries, I think there are guys within the squad who can step up.

“I believe if we can get past the quarter-final – that will likely be against New Zealand or France – then I think we’ll go all the way.

“I’m going to be there, and I’ll be backing the Bokke all the way, and cheering them on to hopefully winning the Webb Ellis Cup back to back.”

