SA Cup kicks off on Thursday: All you need to know

The top four teams at the end of the competition will advance to feature in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

The Currie Cup champions of 2023, the Cheetahs, will be favourites to win the SA Cup. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

South Africa’s latest rugby competition, the SA Cup, kicks off on Human Rights Day on Thursday when the Griquas host the Leopards in Kimberley, while the Currie Cup Premier Division champions of last season, the Cheetahs, and the First Division champions, Boland, meet in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The new competition is a precursor to the Currie Cup which will be played later in the year.

The SA Cup includes the 10 provincial teams in South Africa who do not have franchises playing in the United Rugby Championship. This means the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers (Western Province) will not be involved in the SA Cup.

In total 46 matches will be played between the 10 teams.

The top four teams from the SA Cup competition this season will then advance to join the four URC teams in the eight-team Premier Division of the Currie Cup in 2025, with the other six sides competing in the First Division.

First round action

The match in Kimberley on Thursday kicks off at 3pm. On Friday, the SWD Eagles host the Pumas in George at 3.30pm and then in Bloemfontein at 6pm, the Cheetahs will welcome the Boland Kavaliers.

On Saturday the Valke are up against the Eastern Province in Gqeberha, while the Griffons entertain the Border Bulldogs in Welkom in Sunday’s only clash at 3pm.

After a single round of matches a final will be staged between the top two teams on the points table, on the weekend of May 25.

Match information:

Griquas vs Leopards

Date: Thursday, 21 March

Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley

Referee: Paul Mente

SA Time: 3pm

Streaming: SS Schools

Eagles vs Pumas

Date: Friday, 22 March

Venue: Outeniqua Park, George

Referee: AJ Jacobs

SA Time: 3.30pm

Streaming: SS Schools

Cheetahs vs Kavaliers

Date: Friday, 22 March

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Referee: Christopher Allison

SA Time: 6pm

TV: SS Rugby

Eastern Province vs Valke

Date: Saturday, 23 March

Venue: Wolfson Stadium, Gqeberha

Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys

SA Time: 3pm

Streaming: SS Schools

Griffons vs Bulldogs

Date: Sunday, 24 March

Venue: Down Touch Investment Stadium, Welkom

Referee: Paul Mente

SA Time: 3pm

TV: SS Rugby