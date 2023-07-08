SA Schools sides named after successful Craven Week

Compiled by Bongani Dlamini

The SA Schools selectors named two squads of 23 players each to represent the SA Schools and SA Schools ‘A’ teams at the conclusion of the U18 Craven Week in George, with Kathleho Lynch (SA Schools) and Lwazi Zangqa (SA Schools ‘A’) named as coaches for the match on Thursday.

Western Province, with 14 players in the two squads, have the largest representation. There are also eight players from Free State, seven from the Golden Lions, six from the Sharks, five from Eastern Province, three from the Blue Bulls and one each from SWD, Boland and Border.

Seven players who featured in the SA Schools or U18 teams last year were also included: JC Mars, JT Strydom, Jameel de Jongh, Divan Fuller, Danio Botha, Ulrich van der Westhuizen and Chrstian Everett.

Preparations to get underway in Paarl

The squads will assemble at Hoër Landbouskool Boland near Paarl on Sunday, where they will prepare to take on each other at the school’s field later in the week. Apart from training, a blazer presentation ceremony will also be held.

The management teams of both squads have also been confirmed. Lynch (Golden Lions) will be assisted by James Winstanley (Eastern Province), while Heinrich Martin (Western Province) will be assisting Zangqa (Border). Cobus van Dyk (Blue Bulls) will act as scrum coach for both sides.

The match is scheduled to kick off at Boland Landbou at 15h00 on Thursday afternoon. Players who were selected for the SA U18 Sevens team for the Commonwealth Youth Games next month, were not considered for these teams.

Teams:

SA Schools:

15 JC Mars (Western Province, Paarl Boys High)

14 Luyanda Kunene (Sharks, Maritzburg College)

13 Demitre Erasmus (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)

12 Janco Purchase (Blue Bulls, Affies)

11 Jameel de Jongh (Western Province, Paarl Boys High)

10 Ian van der Merwe (Free State, Grey College)

9 Haashim Pead (Western Province, Bishops)

8 JJ Theron (Free State, Grey College)

7 Batho Hlekani (Eastern Province, Graeme College)

6 Divan Fuller (Western Province, Paarl Boys High)

5 Ulrich van der Westhuizen (Golden Lions, Monument)

4 Jacobus Grobbelaar (Free State, Fichardt Park)

3 Jean Erasmus (Free State, Grey College)

2 Siphosethu Mnebelele (Golden Lions, KES)

1 Phiwayinkosi Kubeka (Sharks, Maritzburg College)

Replacements:

16 Ruan Welman (Golden Lions, Helpmekaar)

17 Lithemba Mfupi (Sharks, Glenwood)

18 Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks, Durban High School)

19 Riley Norton (Western Province, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

20 Xola Nyali (Western Province, Wynberg)

21 Christiaan van der Westhuizen (Free State, Grey College)

22 JT Kapank (Golden Lions, Noordheuwel)

23 Kyle Smith (Western Province (Paarl Gimnasium)

SA Schools ‘A’:

15 JT Strydom (SWD, Outeniqua)

14 Scott Nel (Western Province, Paarl Boys High)

13 Benito Goeda (Free State, Grey College)

12 Pieter van der Merwe (Free State, Grey College)

11 Cheswill Jooste (Golden Lions, Noordheuwel)

10 Yaqeen Ahmed (Western Province, Wynberg)

9 Brooklyn Newman (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)

8 Aidan Norris (Western Province, Bishops)

7 Matt Romao (Boland, HTS Drostdy)

6 De Wet-Grant Fourie (Eastern Province, HTS Daniel Pienaar)

5 Zuko Poswa (Border, Selbourne)

4 Danio Botha (Western Province, Paarl Gimnasium)

3 Herman Lubbe (Western Province, Stellenberg)

2 Imaani Pemba (Eastern Province, Grey High School)

1 Ranon Fouché (Free State, Grey College)

Replacements:

16 Christian Everitt (Sharks, Durban High School)

17 Sibabalwe Booi (Eastern Province, Ndzondelelo High School)

18 Ryan Jack (Western Province, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

19 Jacques Botha (Golden Lions, Monument)

20 Vuyo Gwiji (Sharks, Northwood)

21 Ceano Everson (Golden Lions, Monument)

22 Dominic Malgas (Eastern Province, Nico Malan)

23 Gilemo Mentoe (Western Province, Bishops)