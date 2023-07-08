Billiat vanishes from Chiefs amid contract extension talks

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have been left puzzled as star player Khama Billiat has vanished without a trace, leaving the club in the dark about his whereabouts.

Billiat’s disappearance comes amid contract extension talks. The team has however expressed that their desire was for Billiat to stay.

They announced that he had been made an offer when he just upped and left the club on June 29.

In an official statement, Kaizer Chiefs revealed their confusion over Billiat’s sudden disappearance.

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi.

“However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him,” reads the statement sent out on Saturday afternoon.

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club.

“The team are currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

It appears however that the contract offered to Billiat by Chiefs did not meet his expectations. Reports suggest that the club proposed a significant reduction in his salary, and the terms of the contract were deemed challenging by the player.

Salary cut may be reason for Billiat’s disappearance

It is speculated that this perceived the offer as some form of a show of dissatisfaction on the side of the club.



As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Billiat will shed light on his current situation.

There have been suggestions that he may be considering a move to Tanzania, with Young Africans expressing interest in his services.

The 33-year-old Billiat joined Chiefs as hot property from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2018. He has however failed to recapture the form that made him a star performer at Sundowns.

Persistent injuries have contributed to his unimpressive record at Chiefs where he has not won any silverware since arrival.