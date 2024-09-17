Salmaan Moerat leads new-look Bok team against Argentina

There are 10 changes to the team that started against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

Captain Salmaan Moerat and coach Rassie Erasmus are plotting the downfall of Argentina this weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Despite there being several changes to the lineup, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has largely stuck with the tried and tested and picked a formidable side for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Santiago (kick-off 11pm).

In all though there are 10 changes to the starting side that ran out against the All Blacks in Cape Town just under 10 weeks ago.

The team will be captained by lock Salmaan Moerat with Siya Kolisi rested, while lock veteran Eben Etzebeth will play off the bench.

If the Boks win this weekend they will wrap up the Rugby Championship title, however, a loss will see the competition go down to the final game, between the same teams in Mbombela next Saturday.

Team changes

The five players who have retained their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town 18-12 10 days ago are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Handre Pollard (flyhalf) and Jesse Kriel (centre).

Lukhanyo Am (centre) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) move from the bench to the starting team while Etzebeth is joined on the bench by Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith and Jaden Hendrikse, who all featured against the All Blacks.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, picked as a hooker for this match, and Manie Libbok (utility back) come in to complete the “Bomb Squad”.

Etzebeth will equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field.

Returning to the starting line-up after previously appearing in the competition are Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi (wings), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards) and Thomas du Toit (prop), along with Moerat.

The seven players who haven’t travelled to Argentina, to rest and recuperate ahead of the Mbombela Test, are Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi.

‘Expose younger players’

“It would be amazing to wrap up the Rugby Championship title this weekend, but it won’t be easy, and we have a bigger picture in mind as well, which is to build squad depth with an eye on the 2027 World Cup,” said Erasmus.

The Boks have 18 log points, followed by Argentina (10), while New Zealand (seven) and Australia (four) are out of the running to win the title this year.

“The only way we can do that is to expose the younger players to tough opposition under difficult circumstances, and so far, all of them have risen to that challenge.

“We’re excited about this squad and to see what the younger players can do in pretty tough playing conditions with such a passionate support base in Argentina and also at a new stadium.

“The fact that Los Pumas are still in the running for the title for the first time ever will drive their team and supporters even more. We have no doubt we will be tested to the limit both as a team and the players as individuals, and we are excited to see how they deal the pressures that comes with playing here.”

Springbok team to face Argentina in Santiago del Estero:

Aphelele Fassi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok