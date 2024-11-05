Scotland’s Finn Russell back for Test against ‘best team in the world’ — the Boks

Coach Gregor Townsend says the Boks are the best team in the world and they'll need to be much-improved to challenge them this weekend.

Bath’s Finn Russell is back in the Scotland set-up ahead of the Test against the Springboks. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Gregor Townsend says Scotland need to improve in every department as they welcome back Finn Russell against an evolved Springbok team at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Scotland will host the reigning world champions on the back of a comfortable home victory over Fiji, while Rassie Erasmus’ charges are playing the first game of their November tour.

While wings Darcy Graham (concussion) and Kyle Rowe (hamstring) are doubtful for the clash, Scotland have received a massive injection of experience with Russell, Blair Kinghorn and Ben White boosting the squad.

Despite watching his side run in eight tries against the Pacific Islanders, Townsend was clear about the work that lies ahead for Scotland if they are to compete with the southern hemisphere kings.

‘Best team in the world’

“Every area for sure,” Townsend answered when asked about which parts of their game they need to improve on.

“How we attack, how we execute, set-piece. That’s what you do during the week regardless of what happened at the weekend. There will be a focus on what we need to get right because of the opposition as well.”

The Springboks have transformed since last facing Scotland in the 2023 World Cup pool stages, adopting a more adventurous style after adding former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown to their coaching staff.

“I think we’ll have to be on it every action, every minute against South Africa because they’re the best team in the world, world champions, however you want to describe them,” Townsend said.

“They’re definitely playing a different style of rugby. They’re moving the ball wide, they’ve got multiple threats throughout the team.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.