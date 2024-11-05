Transitioning Boks and Scots to duel it out, says Vermeulen

The former loose forward believes the Boks and Scotland will both be playing different game plans than previously seen during their match on Sunday.

Former Springbok legend Duane Vermeulen says that the Springboks and Scotland are both going through transitioning periods and will be looking to get one over the other in their clash at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

After retiring from rugby last year, Vermeulen was brought into SA Rugby as part of their mobile coaching unit, and has been assisting the Boks over the past few months.

At a Bok press conference on Tuesday afternoon Vermeulen was asked if this weekend’s match could be a more open contest than has been seen in previous games between the two, due to the Boks more open game style this season, and admitted both teams might play a bit different.

“Maybe (it will be more open) in a sense. If you look at the game and how we have changed. Scotland has also changed quite a bit. We brought in (earlier this year) new coaches in Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery and they bring a different flavour to the game,” explained Vermeulen.

“They both bring their own attributes and strengths to the squad. We are also developing as a team and it’s not always the same picture that you will get from the past couple of seasons.

“We are in a bit of a transition and it is the same for Scotland. If you look at previous Scottish teams they always tended to run the ball. I am not saying they won’t do that, but their tactical game has become a bit of a focus (point) for them.

“That’s something that they have worked on very well. So everyone is striving to get that complete game and if you can get the right guys in hopefully you can succeed.”

Home advantage

The Boks have won their last eight games against Scotland, four of them played in Edinburgh, with their last an 18-3 win during the pool stage of last year’s World Cup, and Vermeulen was quizzed on whether the Scottish team had improved since then.

“Possibly. I couldn’t tell you that, only Sunday will tell. But they definitely will be up for it. It’s a home game in front of their fans. They aren’t playing in a neutral stadium (like at the World Cup),” said Vermeulen.

“You want to be up for it playing at home. You have that vibe within you. There are a couple of guys who have been brought into their squad who have been playing well at franchise level. If you look back at last year’s (URC) champions it is Glasgow (Warriors).

“So obviously they are doing something right over there in Scotland. We need to be wary of what we are going to face on Sunday.”