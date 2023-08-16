Scotland name four former South Africans in World Cup squad

Scotland's first game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is against the defending champions, the Springboks.

Former Griquas player Kyle Steyn will play for Scotland at the World Cup. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Four former South Africans were on Wednesday included in the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup, starting early next month.

Props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman and backs Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe were included in coach Gregor Townsend’s team for the tournament.

Scrumhalf Ben White was also included in the side following fears he might miss the tournament in France because of an ankle injury.

The World Cup has already lost a number of players who won’t make it to France because of injury, among them South Africa‘s Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Lood de Jager, and France’s Romain Ntamack.

England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet will also miss the tournament because of an injury.

Boks’ first opponents

The Scotland team will be led by flank Jamie Ritchie.

This will be a first World Cup for former Bulls man Schoeman, Steyn who featured for Griquas in South Africa and Van der Merwe, who played mainly for Tuks in Varsity Cup rugby before moving to Scotland.

Veteran prop Nel featured at the 2019 tournament for Scotland.

Scotland face Georgia in their final World Cup warm-up this weekend. They have already played against France and Italy.

Townsend’s team’s first World Cup match is against the defending champion Springboks on September 10.

Scotland World Cup squad

Forwards

Props: Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Rory Sutherland

Hookers: Ewan Ashman, Dave Cherry, George Turner

Locks: Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray

Back-row: Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson

Backs

Scrumhalves: Ben White, George Horne, Ali Price

Flyhalves: Finn Russell, Ben Healy

Wings: Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe

Centres: Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Sione Tuipulotu

Fullbacks: Ollie Smith, Blair Kinghorn