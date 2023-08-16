Competition for Bok No 9 jersey brings out best in me — Jaden Hendrikse

The scrumhalf will get his first taste of Test action this year when the Boks take on Wales on Saturday.

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendirkse says the competition for the No 9 jersey in the team has brought out the best in him instead of added pressure.

Hendrikse will start at scrumhalf on Saturday when the Boks take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in their second Rugby World Cup warm-up match, the Sharks man’s first match in the green and gold jersey this year after missing out on the Rugby Championship due to a family bereavement, the loss of his father, Brian.

The King William’s Town native is excited about turning out for the Boks again after going through a heartache period in his life.

‘Do what I love’

“It’s been a tough couple of months. The main thing for me now is to get on the field and play and do what I love,” Hendrikse told the media on Tuesday.

“I just want to go out there and enjoy it, my first time back playing now. I’m super excited I can get the opportunity to play for the Springboks again. It’s just about going out there, and enjoying myself, and giving it my all.”

Hendrikse is one of four scrumhalves in the Springboks’ 33-man Rugby World Cup squad, competing with Grant Williams, Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach for a place in the matchday squad.

Competition

The competition for the No 9 jersey is something that Hendrikse is embracing.

“It’s always good to have competition; it brings the best out of you. For me, it’s about going out there and doing my job, and enjoying it. It doesn’t bring added pressure, it’s just bringing the best out of you as a person and a player,” he said.

Providing cover for Hendrikse on Saturday against Warren Gatland’s charges will be Williams. The duo play together at the Sharks and have pushed each other into the Boks setup. Hendrikse elaborated on their relationship.

“Grant and I are room-mates, we are room-mates at the Sharks also, so we know each other well,” Hendrikse said.

“We have a good understanding. For us it’s always friends off the field and then when we come on the field, we are super competitive just to keep each other sharp,” he said.