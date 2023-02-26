Scotland’s Gray reaping rewards of French stint with Six Nations return

AFP

Scotland lock Richie Gray said on Saturday he developed a “huge amount” during his seven years in the Top 14 before facing France in the Six Nations this weekend.

Gray, 33, spent three years at Castres before joining rivals Toulouse for four seasons where he won the century-old Bouclier de Brennus in 2019.

Scotland are unbeaten in this year’s championship after a win over Wales and beating England on the opening weekend, his first Six Nations start since 2017.

“I learned a lot. I learned quickly in France. The biggest change for me was up front,” Gray told reporters.

“In the Top 14 you get tested up front. In the scrum, mauls and line-outs.

“I had a huge amount of development in that area and that was because of my time playing here,” he added.

At Toulouse, now record 21-time French champions, Gray featured alongside France half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

“They were fantastic then, really good rugby players,” Gray said.

“Now we’ve seen them grow in their abilities and grow into leaders as well.

“What they are doing is fantastic,” he added.

Gray’s Test team-mate Finn Russell is enjoying a spell in France of his own and will leave Racing 92 in June after five seasons in Paris’ wealthy western suburbs.

Russell, 30, has made three try assists so far this championship in two impressive performances.

“He’s been great. He is a really relaxed character, but what I’ve noticed is how hard he is driving the attack play and his attention to detail,” Gray said.

“The things he is able to pick up on, how he can expose defences, I think he has really grown there and taken on a role as leader,” he added.

Unsung hero

Alongside Gray at lock at the Stade de France will be Edinburgh’s Grant Gilchrist, who will make his 62nd international appearance.

“He’s a massive unsung hero. You can talk about his leadership skills – he’s the vice-captain and he’s been talking all week in training,” 2.05 metre Gray said.

“He’s a very good line-out caller, The fact our line-out is functioning is down to him.

“Around the park he’s been superb. His basics, the nuts and bolts of the game, are as good as anyone,” he added.

Scotland recorded wins in their opening two games of the tournament for the first time in the Six Nations, discovering a consistency which has been lacking in recent years.

The Scots have won the Grand Slam just three times in their history, all of them in the Five Nations and most recently in 1990.

But going into the third round of games, they and world number one side Ireland were the only teams that were still in contention to do it this year.

“I think we’ve learnt lessons from the past,” Gray said.

“You get that up and down – win one week and a bit flat the next week and you don’t get the result.

“I know we say it every year, but we do have a very talented group of players and we are just looking to realise our potential.

“The biggest frustration tomorrow would be not playing to our potential,” he added.