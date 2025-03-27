Prop Sazi Sandi growing under the mentorship of Stormers veterans

Sazi Sandi has been learning from an impressive trio of Stormers prop veterans in Frans Malherbe, Neethling Fouche and Brok Harris.

Stormers prop Sazi Sandi is growing his game under the mentorship of a number of franchise stalwarts, and is continuing to improve under their guidance.

Sandi came off the bench in their match over the past weekend to help the Stormers clinch a 29-17 win over Scarlets in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Llanelli, and he will be involved once again against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night.

Sandi is not considered one of the Stormers‘ first choice players, with Springbok legend Frans Malherbe and Neethling Fouche ahead of him in the pecking order, while he also has to contend with Brok Harris who can play on both sides of the scrum.

Learning from the best

But he is learning from all three and admits that it can only help him become even better, especially when he gets an opportunity to show what he can do.

“It’s been awesome (being mentored by Malherbe, Harris and Fouche). After a scrum session, there are times when you don’t know what you’re feeling. Especially the last few years growing up around them,” explained Sandi.

“They’ll lend an ear and chat with me, and whatever I’m feeling, they’ll know exactly how I’m feeling. It helps me understand the process and what is going on in the scrum. You get to a point where you first focus on your job and how you must be better.

“Then you understand how the whole pack is working and learn more with each conversation. Guys like Brok, Neethas (Fouche) and Franna (Malherbe), they’re very helpful. The information has been invaluable. It’s helped my development as a player as well.”

Stormers bench

Sandi admits that he enjoys being a part of the Stormers ‘bomb squad’ as they often go with a six-two split of forwards to backs on the bench and that he enjoyed helping the team get over the line against Scarlets.

“It feels good to be a part of that. The whole week we spoke about the impact that the bench has coming on, to start well and finish off a game,” said Sandi.

“So it feels special to make an impact in an important win for the Stormers, and personally it feels great, any time (I am able) to come on in a tight spot and be there at the end.

“We have great belief in each other. We have been in those tight situations many times over the past few years and we just look to each other, focus on our jobs and combine together to get us the result.”

With Malherbe having been sent back to SA to rest after the Scarlets match, Sandi will either step into the starting berth, or Fouche will slot straight in having joined the squad after the birth of his child, which would then see Sandi playing off the bench against Ulster.