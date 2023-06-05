Sharks announce URC coaching team for 2023/24 season

By sarugbymag

Currie Cup head coach Joey Mongalo will move across to the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship team as the union confirmed their new coaching structure on Monday.

The Sharks have confirmed their new senior and junior coaching structures for the 2023-24 season.

Director of rugby Neil Powell will head up the senior coaching team, with John Plumtree already confirmed as the new senior head coach.

The headline changes, however, come among the support staff, as there has been an overhaul, with France’s Yannick Bru, Ireland’s Noel McNamara and Georgia’s Akvsenti Giorgadze departing the union.

We are delighted to announce #OurSharks senior and junior coaching structures for the 2023/2024 season. 🦈#FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/LRGZnJKvsy— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 5, 2023

Joey Mongalo

Mongalo, who has coached the Sharks to seven wins in a row and a Currie Cup semi-final in 2023, has been appointed as defence coach, a role he previously held under Jake White at the Bulls.

With Mongalo as defence coach, the Bulls won back-to-back Currie Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 and progressed to the Rainbow Cup final in 2021 and the URC final in 2022.

Dave Williams has returned as attack coach, following a stint in England with Bath. Williams was previously in charge of the attacking structures under former head coach Sean Everitt in 2019 and 2020.

Former Lions Whiteley and Lemmer

Warren Whiteley and Philip Lemmer will both take charge of the forwards, while Phiwe Nomlomo has had his role changed from skills coach to “kicking game and exits”.

With Mongalo taking a larger role in the senior team, former Springbok wing JP Pietersen has been appointed head of junior rugby and will be assisted by Mike Vowles and Luvuyiso (MB) Lusaseni.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.