Grant Williams: Sharks are close to delivering

The Sharks will be confident of picking up just a second URC win this season when they face the Lions at home.

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams is confident that the tide will change for them as they have been growing as a unit through the adversity they have encountered this season.

Williams and his teammates have been going through a tough time this term; the team have lost eight games in all competitions.

Their record in the United Rugby Championship looks bad on paper; they have suffered seven defeats in the eight matches played. Making the situation worse is the team’s position on the table — they are rooted at the bottom.

The side from Durban are yet to show signs of being a collective under John Plumtree and his coaching staff, who are trying to develop a new style of play and blend their international players with the rest of the core.

‘We are building’

With results not coming and performances not up to standard, it’s hard to find positives around the Sharks. Looking at the situation they find themselves in, Williams is optimistic about the state of the team.

“We have a good management and squad, everyone is positive,” Williams told the media.

“There were more positives than negatives from that game (against the Stormers). We are building towards a strong performance; I think we are close as a group to delivering.

“The thing for us is that we have to find our stride. We are in a much better spot as a squad; we are building as a unit… and are much stronger as a unit.

“If you look at our results, it’s not like we have lost games by 50 or 60 points, it’s close margins. We just need to find that fire, and I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

The Sharks are in desperate need of a season-changing result, one that will see them click and kick on in the season.

Lions match

On Saturday, they will take on the Lions in the URC at King’s Park in front of their supporters. Williams believes the game can be the beginning of a winning streak for them.

“We are looking forward to the next couple of games, and it starts on Saturday against the Lions,” he said.

“The Lions are a physical outfit; they can move the ball around as well. They have a physical pack, so we can expect a physical battle,” Williams said.