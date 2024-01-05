Sharks v Lions: Nohamba returns to Durban as a well-rounded player

Sanele Nohamba has shown that changing team’s can help young players when in need of reviving their careers. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

The Lions and Sharks will renew their long-standing rivalry on Saturday when they face off in a United Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday.

As the match is a local derby, it will be special for many of the players; however, heading into this one it feels as if it will hold more sentimental value for Lions star Sanele Nohamba, who returns to Durban in the form of his life.

Nohamba burst onto the scene at the Sharks in 2019 and it quickly looked like he had the makings of being a star international. The Alice-born player then saw himself fall down the pecking order with the emergence of Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams.

Confidence dip

Nohamba’s confidence took a knock, he was no longer a first-choice pick and had to watch on as Hendrikse and Williams took hold on the scrumhalf position.

There were all of a sudden grave concerns about where Nohamba’s career was going.

Sensing that he had fallen out of favour in Durban, Nohamba opted for a move to Johannesburg to join Ivan van Rooyen’s young Lions side in 2022. From the start of his time at the Lions, it was evident that the coaching staff rated him as they made it known to the media, and the scrumhalf got regular game time, something the No 9 desperately wanted and needed.

Van Rooyen and Co showed patience with him, building his match sharpness and it didn’t take long for him to find his feet and start showing the form everyone got used to in his early days at the Sharks.

Becoming the main man

He quickly started showing his game management skills, and how good of a goal-kicker he is, becoming an integral member of the Lions. A move from the No 9 jersey to the No 10 jumper last season has seen his game go to a new level — and it’s no surprise it’s coincided with the Lions showing good URC form, and Nohamba is now very much back on the Bok radar.

Speaking last season after one of his several man of the match performances for his new team, Nohamba said he was pleased he’d taken the big decision to leave the Sharks and join the Lions.

“It was tough for me at the Sharks. I hadn’t played regularly for about seven months and I think a change of scenery was needed.

“I am loving Joburg. It’s my new home now,” he said. “I love the people, I love the place. It’s just been rejuvenating for me.

“The goal for me hasn’t changed. The dream is still very much alive for me to play for the Springboks. Making the move here I am still chasing that dream.”

Saturday’s game will be a big one for Nohamba — he has nothing to prove to the Sharks but it will be a testament to how he has progressed in his career.

TEAMS

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jeandre Labuschagne, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Eben Etzebeth, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Joel Hintz, Corne Rahl, George Cronje, Jaden Hendrikse, Boeta Chamberlain, Ethan Hooker

Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Bench: Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude, Ruan Smith, Reinhard Nothnagel, Hanru Sirgel, JC Pretorius, Jordan Hendrikse, Rynhardt Jonker.