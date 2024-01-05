Lions must play for each other against Sharks, says captain Louw

“Each guy has a big role to play, we are relying on every single guy in the squad to make us better."

Lions captain Marius Louw says the team has grown over the last couple of seasons. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

Lions captain Marius Louw says they have to play for each other when they take on the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (5pm).

The Johannesburg side does not have any internationals in their system, which is a huge contrast to their opponents who have eight Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in their squad.

The lack of internationals in their ranks saw the Lions become the whipping boys among SA franchises in the URC domestic shield in the two previous seasons, their performances falling short at times because of a lack of Test experience in the squad.

‘Hungry Lions’

But the fact they will be facing a Springboks-laden Sharks team this weekend does not phase the Lions, according to their skipper because they play for each other on the field.

“We have a hungry and healthy squad, and that helps a lot,” said Louw when speaking to the media.

“We are big on cohesion and consistency, that’s what we have built over the last year and a half. I think it’s something we pride ourselves on, the way we go about our business on the field.

“Each guy has a big role to play, we are relying on every single guy in the squad to make us better and grow this union,” he said.

Louw, who was once on the books of the Sharks, said they can expect the ball to be slippery on Saturday because of the humid conditions found at this time of the season.

“We know playing at this time of the year it is very humid, but 99% of the guys have played at King’s Park. It’s hot, humid, and wet; it’s a slippery ball,” he said.

‘Play in the right areas’

To best deal with the conditions, Louw said the Lions’ game management would have to be spot on.

“It’s about game management and making sure one plays in the right areas of the field. I think the Sharks have been doing that.

“As soon as you play in the right areas of the field, you start getting confidence, and then things start sticking. When you start making a lot of mistakes in your area of the field, that’s when your confidence drops,” Louw said.