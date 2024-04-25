Sharks’ big guns back for URC clash with Scarlets

Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and captain Lukhanyo Am are among the players back in the side this week.

Ox Nche is back in the Sharks team for the URC match against Scarlets. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks boss John Plumtree has rolled out a number of his big guns for the United Rugby Championship clash against Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night.

After resting the majority of his big-name players for last week’s match against Glasgow Warriors, which the Sharks lost, Plumtree has picked close to his strongest available team for the match in Wales.

It is a final dress-rehearsal for the Sharks ahead of their crucial Challenge Cup semi-final against French side Clermont in London next weekend.

Bok stars

Lukhanyo Am will lead the side that also includes Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi, all World Cup winners from last year.

Also in the side are seasoned men such as Vincent Tshituka at eighthman, Werner Kok on the wing and Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Phepsi Buthelezi, who’ll play on the flank this week, said Scarlets would pose a big test for the Sharks.

“They’re a bit of a mixed bag, really good forwards, guys who have been around for a long time, they have a really good kicking game and they’re a well-coached team,” said the loose forward.

“They’ve been unlucky a few times this season with the results and they’ll want to get one over us, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”

‘100% focus’

Scarlets are two log points behind the Sharks but will relish the opportunity to have a go at the Durban side, whose focus now is very much on the Challenge Cup.

Buthelezi though said the Sharks were keen to get a good result in Llanelli.

“Our focus is 100% on the Scarlets and what happens next week will be dealt with next week.”

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Vincent Tshituka, Lappies Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jaden Hendrikse, Boeta Chamberlain, Francois Venter