Sharks coach picks Bok-laden team for Challenge Cup semi-final

The winner will advance to the final and get a chance to play for a major European cup.

Lukhanyo Am will lead the Sharks against Clermont. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks coach John Plumtree has picked eight Springboks in his starting team, and a further two on his bench, for his team’s Challenge Cup semi-final match against Clermont Auvergne at London’s Twickenham Stoop on Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

The winner will advance to the final, which will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month, against either Benetton or Gloucester.

Boks in matchday-23

Plumtree has picked an all-Springbok front row in Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, with lock Eben Etzebeth also in the mix.

Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi, captain Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi are the Bok backs in the starting team.

On the bench, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Francois Venter are also Boks.

Three other Springbok players, namely Coenie Oosthuizen, Curwin Bosch and Jaden Hendrikse are unavailable because of injury.

‘Confidence’

Captain Am told the Sharks media team his side are excited about the challenge in front of them.

“In games like this, it’s about getting the best prep and we’ve done a great deal to put ourselves in this position and once you’re in the changeroom, it’s about having confidence in the prep you’ve done,” he explained from the team’s base in London.

“This game is a big one for us and everyone is hyped and excited to be playing in a semi against a quality side like Clermont.”

Sharks team: Aphelele Fassie, Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, , Ntuthuko Mchunu, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jeandre Labuschagne, Cameron White, Boeta Chamberlain, Francois Venter