4 May 2024

Challenge Cup semi-final result: Sharks edge Clermont in thriller

The Durban-based team will now have a shot at a big European cup final trophy.

Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

The Sharks have qualified to play in the EPCR Challenge Cup final after beating French side Clermont Auvergne 32-21 in a thrilling semi-final in London on Saturday.

They will face either Benetton of Italy or England’s Gloucester in the final next month at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a thrilling match played at London’s Twickenham Stoop, the Sharks looked out of the running when they were 18-31 down with 20 minutes remaining, and it got worse later on when Aphelele Fassi was sin-binned for taking out a Clermont player in open play.

Siya Masuku

But converted tries by Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi in the latter stages of the match, including a final conversion from the touchline by Siya Masuku, gave the Sharks a thrilling win.

Masuku, who has taken over the No 10 jersey in recent weeks, was outstanding from the kicking tee, slotting every shot at goal and that included six first half penalties to keep his team in the mix when Clermont appeared to be the getting on top.

There was really little to choose between the teams, but the French side scored three first half tries, two by wing Joris Jurand and one by fullback Alex Newcome, to lead 28-18 at the break. Anthony Belleau also three penalties and two conversions in the first half.

Clermont also lost a man to the sin-bin the second half and were lucky to not lose Marcos Kremer to a red card when he took out Sharks lock Gerbrandt Grober in the air, by diving in with his shoulders.

In the end it was an edge-of-the seat affair, with Masuku’s pin-point kicking proving key in a close and thrilling match.

