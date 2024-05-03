Bulls boss explains reasons behind signing of Boeta Chamberlain

The utility back has fallen out of favour at the Sharks, with Siya Masuku now the first-choice No 10.

The Bulls have confirmed the addition of Sharks flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain to the ranks, and although the signing does not move the needle, it is one that’s aimed at adding depth.

Having found himself slipping down the pecking order at the Durban franchise, Chamberlain will try to revive his career in Pretoria at the Bulls under Jake White.

The writing was on the wall for Chamberlain at the Sharks when he missed two crucial penalty kicks in the United Rugby Championship that would have given John Plumtree victories against Connacht and the Lions.

Depth at 10 and 15

However, what told the story about Chamberlain’s time being up at the Sharks was the signing and then emergence of Siya Masuku as the incumbent flyhalf, with Curwin Bosch providing cover from the bench and the imminent arrival, too, of Jordan Hendrikse from the Lions.

At the Bulls, Chamberlain will provide cover at 10 and 15, falling into the vision that the director of rugby has of having backline players who can play in multiple positions.

White will have Johan Goosen, Chris Smith, Jaco van der Walt and Chamberlain at flyhalf. The new signing will also compete with Wille le Roux, Devon Williams and Henry Immelman for a starting berth at 15.

Chamberlain will join his new team on July 1. White elaborated on the signing of the 25-year-old, saying the cover he can provide from the bench in the backline positions was key.

‘Cover more than one position’

“We have signed Boeta from July this year and his arrival will give us variation and depth,” White said.

“One of the things we want to get to, especially at 10, is to have players who can cover more than one position. When you have a guy who can play in two different positions – especially on your bench – then you do not have to take your 10 off.

“This has worked for multiple teams and there is logic to good sides leaving their flyhalf on for as long as possible and your bench guy can either play at 10 or another position,” he said.

The Bulls are expected to make more additions to their squad in the off-season.