OPINION: Catch 22 with the Sharks stuck in a familiar pattern

The Sharks have a catch 22 relying on Springboks who keep coming and going, disrupting cohesion.

The end of the JP Pietersen-Sharks honeymoon phase arrived with rhetoric that felt all too familiar from the John Plumtree era.

After back-to-back defeats allowed the Lions to overtake the Durban union on the URC’s SA Shield table – denying the Sharks a defence of the only title they won last season – Pietersen’s message echoed that of his predecessor.

‘It’s no excuse, but …’ were not his words, yet they summed up much of the mood after the Sharks’ 41-12 drubbing by the Bulls at Loftus at the weekend.

Like Plumtree before him, Pietersen accepted responsibility while also questioning the misalignment between the franchise and international calendars.

He was referring to the Sharks having nearly a dozen Springboks on their books, yet being without them for key matches because of mandated rest protocols.

The Bok dilemma at the Sharks

The dilemma is clear. When giving opportunities to youngsters and fringe players, the Sharks have suffered heavy defeats. They fell 56-19 to Toulouse and 26-10 to Sale.

Yet it is also a catch-22: the team leans heavily on its Springboks, but those same stars often struggle to hit their stride after lengthy national duty or enforced breaks. Cohesion with the younger contingent does not always come immediately.

There were promising signs earlier in the campaign, particularly when the Sharks beat the previously unbeaten Stormers home and away in the URC.

However, after two defeats they now have just five wins in nine matches across competitions since Pietersen took over, and have slipped to 11th on the URC table, with four victories from 12 outings.

The pressure is intensified by a vast and expectant fan base demanding results to match the squad’s pedigree.

Restructuring behind the scenes – including moving former director of rugby Neil Powell into a head of junior rugby role – may strengthen depth in the long term.

It offers little immediate relief. Next season, the Sharks will lose Siya Kolisi but gain Thomas du Toit.

For now, captain André Esterhuizen believes they may need to win all six remaining fixtures to reach the play-offs.