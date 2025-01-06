SA’s Aimee Barrett-Theron to become first female referee in Challenge Cup

Aimee Barrett-Theron was the first South African woman to referee in the Currie Cup, Super Rugby and URC. Now she will officiate a Challenge Cup match.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron will be the first female referee to oversee a Challenge Cup fixture. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South African’s Aimee Barrett-Theron is set to make history again, this time by becoming the first female referee to oversee a Challenge Cup fixture.

On Sunday, Barrett-Theron will take charge of the SA-European tournament’s third-round Dragons and Section Paloise match in Wales.

The former flyhalf was also the first South African woman to officiate in the Currie Cup, Super Rugby and the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Barrett-Theron hit the 40 Test milestone in a match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham last year.

Barrett-Theron encourages young referees to study the law book

Barrett-Theron was named the SA Rugby Referee of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and forms part of an elite SA referee panel headed by Jaco Peyper.

She oversaw the thrilling Stormers v Sharks local derby in the URC at the end of the year. There, the Stormers showed resilience in front of a sold-out Cape Town Stadium to retake the lead a number of times before a 78th-minute try by Jean-Luc du Plessis gave the home side a deserved win.

“My advice to young referees would be to ensure they are prepared as much as possible,” Barrett-Theron posted on Instagram on the back of that game last week.

“Regular training, both physical and mental, is crucial. This includes studying the law book, analysing old games and video clips.”

This comes as four new rugby laws are being implemented by World Rugby, starting in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, this weekend.

They include:

60-second conversion limit to align with penalties and improve game pace, which will be managed by a shot clock (where possible). 30-second setup for lineouts will match time for scrums, reducing downtime – which will be managed on-field by the match officials. Play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight. Scrum-half protection during scrums, rucks and mauls.

Other referee milestones

Welsh referee Andrew Brace recently blew the whistle for the 100th time when Connacht played Ulster in the URC in Ireland on 28 December.

Eoghan Cross of Ireland will make his Champions Cup debut when he oversees the Stade Français and Northampton Saints match at Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday.

