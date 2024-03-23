Sharks get the job done against Ulster, winning 22-12 in Durban

The Sharks played well from the start to the end of the game against Ulster, playing their best game of the season.

Sharks winger Eduan Keyter scored his side’s second try in their win over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks got their second United Rugby Championship win of the season after defeating Ulster 22-12 on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park.

The win is just what Sharks coach John Plumtree requested during the week as he looked to the game to give his side momentum ahead of the resumption of the Challenge Cup. The result also means the Sharks move from the bottom of the points table.

The Sharks were tested by Ulster on the physical front, and they were up for the task. They did not shy away from the contact battles, with their pack refusing to be bullied; they were involved in the tackling and making important steals at the breakdown.

Solid Sharks

It must have been pleasing for Plumtree to see his side play within a synced structure in defence and attack.

The Sharks’ attitude was also impressive, after they conceded the game’s first score when Ulster’s Harry Sheridan got a converted try, they held their heads up.

They knew they were playing well, and they continued with their processes and eventually hit back through a Phepsi Buthelezi converted try. The build-up to the try summed up the Sharks’ positive attitude, from a turnover won close to the 5m line, Aphelele Fassi booted the ball into space and it was chased down by Ethan Hooker, who showed great pace, and kicked it to the red zone before it found its way to Buthelezi before dotting down.

The teams went into the dressing rooms tied at 7-7.

Taking control of the game

After winning the arm wrestle in the first half, the second half saw the Sharks attack with flair and were pragmatic with the forwards carrying well with power.

Five minutes after the start of the second half, the Sharks took the lead via an Eduan Keyter try; he was at the end of a lovely worked move team attack phase. Siya Masuku, who started ahead of Curwin Bosch, added the extras to make the score 14-7.

The Sharks kept probing and extended their lead to ten points when Masuku kicked in a penalty. Ulster did not let the Sharks run over them, they got their second try through Kieran Treadwell, with the score 17-12 at the hour mark.

Springboks front row

With the game at a critical stage, Plumtree brought on Springboks props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch to join hooker Bongi Mbonambi at the front row. It was the first time they played for the Sharks and they made an immediate impact, winning a scrum penalty. That was a sign of things to come from them.

Referee Ben Whitehouse dished out yellow cards when the tempers were high, Ulster’s with Ian Henderson and James Hume to the sin bin. They were joined by the Sharks’ Vincent Tshiuka. The Sharks made their numbers advantage count and got their third try after Mbonambi scored from the maul.

The side from Durban was leading 22-12 with ten minutes remaining in the game. The Sharks managed the game well, playing in Ulster’s half as they held on for the victory.

Scorers



Sharks: Try – Phepsi Buthelezi, Eduan Keyter, Bongi Mbonabi ; Conversion – Siya Masuku (2) ; Penalty – Masuku

Ulster: Tries – Harry Sheridan, Kieran Treadwell; Conversion – Billy Burns;