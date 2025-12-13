Champions Cup result: JP brings joy as Sharks hold off Saracens

The Sharks came into this game with a new coach in Pietersen and a new captain in Andre Esterhuizen.

The Sharks launched the JP Pietersen era with a bonus-point Champions Cup win over Saracens at a rain-soaked Kings Park on Saturday.

Trailing 15-7 late in the first half, the hosts struck twice before the break to take the lead and then scored a crucial fourth try at the end of the third quarter.

The 28-23 win keeps the Durban-based franchise in playoff contention after a youthful side lost 56-19 at Toulouse in John Plumtree’s last match as head coach.

New era

The Sharks came into this game with a new coach in Pietersen and a new captain in Andre Esterhuizen – one of several returning Springboks – while Saracens rested England captain Maro Itoje and veteran Owen Farrell.

Pietersen’s men made an excellent start when flanker Siya Kolisi went over from a lineout maul and on-loan Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead slotted the first of four conversions.

But Saracens hit back in similar fashion through hooker Theo Dan, and then went in front when Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi couldn’t deal with opposite number Elliot Daly’s grubber, which centre Sam Spink collected to score. Flyhalf Fergus Burke kicked the conversion and added a penalty to give the visitors an eight-point lead.

The Sharks needed a big response before half-time and it came through Fassi and winger Edwill van der Merwe, whose converted tries put them 21-15 ahead.

Sadly, Fassi left the field 10 minutes into the second half after taking an accidental knee to the head.

Burke clawed three points back for Saracens, before Dan was yellow-carded for a shoulder-to-the-head hit on Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi. Soon after, Ethan Hooker broke through the midfield and put scrumhalf Grant Williams away.

Saracens, though, managed to score with 14 men, from a maul – winger Angus Hall the unlikely scorer – and finished the match hot on the attack.

A yellow card to replacement Sharks loose forward Nick Hatton resulted in a 5m lineout to the visitors with the clock in the red. But it was lost, resulting in wild celebrations for the hosts.

SHARKS – Tries: Siya Kolisi, Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams. Conversions: George Whitehead (4).

SARACENS – Tries: Theo Dan, Sam Spink, Angus Hall. Conversion: Fergus Burke. Penalty: Burke (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.