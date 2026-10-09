Sharks coach Pietersen backs Edwill and Ethan to combat Stormers’ aerial threat

The Sharks are preparing themselves for what should be a thrilling aerial battle in their URC coastal derby against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen has backed Springboks Edwill van der Merwe and Ethan Hooker to combat the significant aerial threat of the Stormers’ back three when the teams collide in their United Rugby Championship (URC) coastal derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

The Stormers have thrown Bok star Damian Willemse straight back into the action at fullback for the massive match, while they also boast experienced veterans Seabelo Senatla and Leolin Zas out wide who will also play a large role in the aerial battle.

The scrums are usually the focus heading into games like these, with so many Springbok stars going head-to-head in the pack, but Pietersen explained that he expects the aerial game to be just as important.

“Everybody’s just talking about the forwards all the time. It’s good that there’s going to be some backs as well,” said Pietersen with a smile.

“With the forwards, there’s the physicality, and obviously with the backs there’s the flair and the x-factor. Both backlines are unbelievable, very skilful, and have (plenty of) speed. Obviously, the technical side of the aerial battle will be a big contest.

“The Stormers and the Sharks probably play a similar game with the aerial contest. Edwill and Ethan showed during the Test series (for the Boks) how good they are, and Edwill showed last week against Leinster how good he is in the aerial spaces.

“Once a team wins the ball, it’s about how quickly you react and set the defensive line. And for the team with the ball, it’s about how quickly you move it and expose the defence.”

Giliomee blow

A blow to the Sharks is the loss of exciting rising talent Luan Giliomee, who starred for them in their opening two URC wins of the season, but has now left them for the Bulls.

However, that has been softened by the return of another thrilling youngster in Zekhethelo Siyaya, who takes Giliomee’s place at fullback.

“We wanted to ease him back into playing [after his injury], which we did, and it’s good to see that he can go through three weeks of training,” explained Pietersen.

“It was actually good timing for him to play the Stormers game. Siyaya, as we saw last year, is an incredibly good rugby player. He can play 10 as well. He’s an outstanding kid.

“He’s still only 19 years old, so I think we must slow down with him and remind ourselves that he’s still a kid. He looks like a very mature player on the field. I’m excited that Siyaya is back in the team, and I know what he’s going to produce.”

Returning players

Pietersen also revealed when he expects three of his senior stars, and one exciting rising talent, to return to action over the rest of the year.

“Vincent Tshituka will not be available now. He’s obviously under the concussion protocols, so he won’t be available. Hopefully (he will be ready) for Munster (at the end of the month) or after the November (international) break,” said Pietersen.

“Makazole (Mapimpi) is still in rehab. He’ll be back in December, if everything goes well. Jordan Hendrikse is in his first week back training with the team. He’s doing very well and looks on track. Jaco Williams is another guy, the same as Jordan, he also came back (to training) this week.”

Strangely Pietersen dodged questions about the availability of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said was still in their plans during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, and had intimated that he would be back playing soon.

When asked about him, Pietersen said: “Bongi is obviously not up for selection. There’s no comment about Bongi.”