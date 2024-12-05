Phepsi happy to add fizz to Sharks loose trio battle

Buthelezi says the competition between the players makes them better and more appreciative of the chances they get.

Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks values every opportunity he gets to play. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

The immense depth in the Sharks team, and particularly among the loose forwards, only drives the players to improve and value the chances they get, according to rising star Phepsi Buthelezi.

The back-row player himself is constantly involved in a “battle” to make the Sharks starting team and just last weekend, in the URC match against the Stormers, he again had to be happy with a spot on the replacement’s bench.

Joining him in the dugout were Ethan Bester, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Corne Rahl, Emmanuel Tshituka, Grant Williams and Jordan Hendrikse.

Immense depth

They all had to play their part in edging a Stormers side that were formidable in their own right. The Sharks looked set for a comfortable win but in the end beat the men from the Cape 21-15.

Buthelezi, 25, said this week, ahead of the start of the Champions Cup and his team’s match against Exeter Chiefs, he is happy to play anywhere in the back-row but prefers eighthman.

“I enjoy openside and blindside, as long as I am on the field and I am enjoying it and contributing to the team doing well and getting the desired result,” he told media on Wednesday.

He said the competition for places among the loose forwards is “good for everyone”.

“It is good for those who have come through the system and those who have been in the system for a while. We help each other prepare the best going into the weekend.”

Last weekend against the Stormers, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi started at eighthman while Vincent Tshituka (openside) and James Venter (blindside) joined him as the flankers.

On the bench, Emmanuel Tshituka joined Buthelezi as cover for the loose trio positions.

‘You give it your all’

Buthelezi said his time with the Springboks earlier this season, and following his debut against Portugal in July, has shown him that it doesn’t matter who starts or who is on the bench.

“We really pride ourselves on trying to finish our games well. You come on at the most important time of the game. The emphasis is whenever you step onto the field with your jersey you give it your all.”

He said he enjoys the challenge of playing in different positions as it helps him stay versatile.

“It’s a refreshing change and becoming something I want to become good at,” Buthelezi added.

Kick-off against Exeter is at 3pm Saturday.

