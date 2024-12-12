Bulls do not have a problem against English sides – Gerhard Steenekamp

Gerhard Steenekamp says the Bulls just had an off game against Saracens during their 27–5 Champions Cup defeat.

Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp says the Pretoria outfit do not have a weakness against English teams after their thrashing by Saracens last weekend, and with the next game against Northampton Saints bringing back memories of last year’s Champions Cup quarter-final drubbing in England.

The Bulls were thumped 27–5 by Saracens during their Champions Cup opener at StoneX Stadium last weekend. Sebastian de Klerk was the only scorer for the Bulls on the day, dotting down in the first 10 minutes.

Storm Darragh made conditions very difficult in London but there were opportunities enough for the South Africans. De Klerk said earlier in the week the weather could not be blamed for the loss, though it played a role.

For his part, Steenekamp said the miserable weather caught them off guard but it was no excuse for the loss. However, the Bulls were looking forward to playing in hot and dry conditions at home again.

Bulls aim to pull one back against Northampton

The Bulls’ second Champions Cup pool match will be played against Northampton, who hammered the South African side 59–22 in the playoffs last season.

“Northampton are a good, well-rounded side who kicked us out last year. For us, it is just about improving our game and it will be a different game because we will be at home,” Steenekamp said.

“We have to be better than last weekend. We have to get our momentum going.”

He said Saracens played well in the torrential weather so the Bulls could not complain. Instead, being slow at the breakdowns and poor discipline (yellow cards went to De Klerk and Jannes Kirsten) cost the Bulls.

“We can handle pressure much better in wet conditions. We need to sharpen the small details. It is nothing too big.”

Even so, he said it would be good not to have to wear a jacket every day.

Bulls have no (English) monkey on their shoulder

When asked if the Bulls found it particularly difficult playing against English sides, Steenekamp said this was not the case.

Instead, Saracens and Northampton are both very strong sides and bad games against them make all the difference.

“Last week was just an off-game. The Saracens played good rugby in that weather. There is no problem against English sides, it’s just the games,” Steenekamp said.

Northampton are fresh from a 38–8 drubbing of French side Castres Olympique and sit at the top of Pool 3.

