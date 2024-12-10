‘It has been the most amazing seven years and counting’: Handré Pollard on his 7th wedding anniversary

Handré and his wife tied the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands.

Handré Pollard and his wife during their maternity photoshoot. Picture: Instagram/@marisepollard

Springbok star Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, are celebrating seven years of marriage this week.

The couple shared heartfelt messages on Instagram as they celebrated their special day on Monday.

Handré said that the past seven years of his marriage have been the most amazing of his life.

“Happy anniversary, my love. It has been the most amazing seven years and counting. Over the last 12 months, the strength, courage, and love in your heart have been at the centre of our little family.

“I love you more than you will ever know. And as always, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Love you, baba.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, Western Cape.

Transitioning into parenthood

In April this year, Marise and Handré welcomed their first bundle of joy, baby Hunter.

A few weeks later, the Springbok fly-half’s wife opened up about the challenges of motherhood.

She described the transition as both demanding and fulfilling.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum. It’s not easy, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Motherhood is the most all-consumingly beautiful thing I’ve ever loved. It’s incredible, hard, rewarding, and life-changing.

“Everything changes, especially how you see yourself and the world around you.”

Marise also reflected on navigating the postpartum period, highlighting the importance of self-compassion and mental health.

“Firstly, PP (postpartum) is damn hard. It’s hard for everyone, and it’s so important to be kind to yourself and focus on your own mental health,” she said.

