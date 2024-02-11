Sharks set bait for World Cup winner’s return

Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane are targeted by the Sharks.

Andre Esterhuizen could replace Rohan Janse van Rensburg who will leave the Sharks to join Bordeaux next season. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

The Sharks are reportedly determined to lure a couple of World Cup-winning Springboks to Durban as part of a squad overhaul for next season.

Currently bottom of the Vodacom URC after a difficult first half of the season, the Sharks are putting plans in place to ensure John Plumtree has a stronger squad to work with next season.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Sharks are eager to bring Andre Esterhuizen back to Kings Park, while they are also in negotiations with Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane.

Esterhuizen started his career at the Sharks, where he made 73 appearances before joining Harlequins, helping the English side win the Premiership in 2021.

The 29-year-old would be a natural replacement for Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who will be joining French outfit Bordeaux next season.

However, negotiations for the Bok centre are reportedly complicated by Harlequins’ request for a £500,000 transfer fee (R11 million) to release Esterhuizen from his contract, which runs until June 2025.

The Sharks should find the road to securing Nyakane’s signature a lot simpler, although the two-time World Cup winner has also been in talks to return to the Vodacom Bulls.

Nyakane is reportedly eager to become a scrum coach when he retires, while the Sharks could benefit from his ability to play on both sides of the scrum.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.