Confirmed: Sharks sign Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse

This may not be the only announcement of a Lions player moving to the Sharks today.

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse was announced as a Sharks player from next season on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks officially announced the signing of Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse for the 2024/25 rugby season on Wednesday afternoon.

Rumours of a return to Durban, where Hendrikse attended Glenwood College and played age group rugby for the Sharks, have swirled for the past few years, while it had been reported in January that he had signed with the franchise, only for that to be immediately debunked.

Jordan Hendrikse has officially signed an agreement to join @SharksRugby 🦈



Congratulations, Jordan! 💎 pic.twitter.com/lQBSnPD11u February 28, 2024

However talks were ongoing and a deal was struck since then and Hendrikse will now join back up with his brother, World Cup winning scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, at the union.

Move in January

The brothers will be going head to head against each other in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park this weekend, which should add a bit of spice to the encounter, especially after the Lions came out on top in the previous game in Durban at the start of the year.

Hendrikse will reportedly only link up with the Sharks in January next year, with his contract at the Lions set to run until December, unless a deal is struck between the teams to release him early ahead of the next URC season.

This may not be the only announcement of a Lions player moving to the Sharks, with the franchise set to make three more major announcements.

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka is expected to be one of them, with him also sent to link up with his brother Vincent, while World Cup winners Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane are the other heavily linked names.