Hendrikse completes Sharks move

Hendrikse will be reunited with his brother Jaden from next season.

Jordan Hendrikse has reportedly put pen to paper to switch from the Lions to the Sharks next season. picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images.

The Sharks have reportedly given their playmaking stocks a significant boost by completing the signing of flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse from the Lions.

Hendrikse, who has made five starts for the Lions this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Durban since last July, as John Plumtree looks to overhaul a struggling Sharks squad.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Hendrikse’s switch to the Sharks is now official as he has put pen to paper on a contract starting next season.

Hendrikse, who has scored 44 points this season, will be reunited with older brother Jaden and join Curwin Bosch, Siya Masuku, Jean Smith and Boeta Chamberlain as flyhalves in the squad.

The Sharks are expected to add loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka and Leinster lock Jason Jenkins to their roster next season.

The Lions are also set to lose experienced scrumhalf Andre Warner, who has signed for Major League side Houston Sabercats, coached by Heyneke Meyer and Pote Human.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.