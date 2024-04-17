Siya Kolisi cracks Time100 most influential people list

The Bok captain has led the national rugby team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Springbok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi has been named on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

The former Stormers and Sharks rugby player, who now features for Racing 92 in France, led the Boks to World Cup glory last year after also leading the team to victory at the 2019 showpiece in Japan in 2019.

Kolisi is named among the “Innovators” on Time’s 100 list, which serves to highlight the world’s most influential people each year.

“These are the people who we believe most changed the stories that define the past year,” Time said in their reasoning for selecting who they did on the list.

South African comedian Trevor Noah, who is also an Emmy-winning television host, writes about Kolisi in the Time list: “You can’t really separate South Africa’s history from rugby.

“Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre. He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any.

‘Wisdom and humility’

“Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories — the country’s victories — have meant so much.

“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.

“He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savouring every moment of his success.”

Some of the world’s most recognisable names are on the Time list, among them Dua Lipa, Taraji P Henson, Kylie Minogue, and Michael J Fox, and other sports stars like Jenni Hermoso, Patrick Mahomes and Max Verstappen.

Bok Tests in 2024

Kolisi, 32, is currently injured and there are doubts about whether the two-time winning World Cup captain will lead the Boks again.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has recently stated he’d prefer the national rugby captain to be based in South Africa. Kolisi has apparently accepted his fate should Erasmus not pick him to lead the team this year.

The Boks are next in action in late June when they take on Wales in London in a one-off Test, while they face Ireland in two Tests in South Africa in July and also face Portugal in a first-ever Test in Bloemfontein in late July.